Will bury alive those raising anti-Modi slogans: UP Minister

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh has courted a major controversy when he said that people who raise slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “would be buried alive”.

The minister said this on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to muster support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

“If you raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I will bury you alive,” he threatened.

He was apparently referring to protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA during which they allegedly raised slogans against the Prime Minister and the chief minister.

The minister further said: “These one per cent people are opposing the CAA. They stay in India, eat up our taxes and then raise ‘murdabad’ slogans against the leaders. This country belongs to people of all faiths, but slogan shouting against the Prime Minister or chief minister is unacceptable.”

He also launched an attack on India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “What was Nehru’s caste? He did not have a ‘khaandan’,” he claimed.

Raghuraj Singh is minister of state in the labour ministry in Uttar Pradesh.