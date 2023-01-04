Wild boars died in large numbers in Tamil Nadu, Swine flu suspected

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu forest department has deployed anti-poaching watchers (APW) to look for wild boar carcasses in interior forest areas after a large number of wild boars died in the forest area.

The MTR officials told the media persons that on Tuesday that at least five wild boars died and that African Swine Flu (ASF) may be the cause of the death.

At least 21 wild boars have reportedly died in the MTR area within a week and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) will conduct a study.

The carcasses were burnt to prevent the further spread of the fever among the wild boars in the area.

A senior official with the MTR while speaking to IANS said, “Tracking the wild boars and preventing fever to these wild boars is nearly impossible, but we have directed the field staff to trace the carcasses of the dead boars and to burn and destroy them. That’s the only thing we can do for now.”

With carcasses found in the Theppakadu tourist areas, the forest department has directed the officials to cordon off the area.