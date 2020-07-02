Sushant singh rajput wikipedia

Wikipedia revealed death of Sushant Singh Rajput before death! Here’s Truth

By KalingaTV Bureau

For the last few days it was making the rounds that Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise was updated in Wikipedia even before it took place. His fans, who have been suspecting the actor was murdered, raised questions about it.

The Wikipedia page was updated at 8.59 am on June 14 while the death was discovered by the police at 12.30 pm.

So, was it true? No. Here is the fact: Sushant’s page was indeed updated at 9 am. However, Wikipedia updates on Coordinated Universal Tiem (UTC), which is approximately 5.30 hours behind the Indian Standard Time (IST). Hence, if the Wikipedia page was updated at 9 am UTC, the page was actually updated around 2.29 pm IST, which is when news of Sushant’s demise broke.

