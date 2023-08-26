Wife kills husband by slitting throat to save daughter-in-law from sexual abuse!

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a woman reportedly killed her husband by slitting his throat to save her daughter-in-law from getting sexually abused by her hubby. The incident reportedly took place in the Budaun area of Uttar Pradesh a few days ago.

As per a report in News 18, the man, a toy manufacturer was allegedly killed by his wife to “prevent him from sexually abusing’’ their 19 year old daughter in law.

The deceased man has been identified as Tejendra Singh who was allegedly killed on August 14. The accused woman has been identified as Mithlesh Devi.

As per reports, initially the family members claimed that the crime was done by an ‘unidentified person.’ However, during the course of investigation Police observed that the woman repeatedly kept changing her statement.

Accordingly, she was later taken to custody for interrogation where she reportedly confessed to the crime and claimed that this she did to prevent her husband to commit sexual abuse to their 19-year-old daughter-in-law.

Reportedly, Mithilesh told Police that her husband often used to thrash her and was forcing her to convince their daughter in law to sleep with him, News 18 reported.

On the fateful night, the man came home in an inebriated state and went to sleep outside their house when the woman allegedly slit his throat with a sickle. She claimed that she did so to save her daughter-in-law from getting abused sexually by her husband. Further investigation of the case is underway.