Wife held for murdering her husband for Facebook lover

In a recent incident, a young woman allegedly killed her husband. Reportedly, the wife killed her husband for her Facebook lover. She had befriended her lover over Facebook sometime back.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Kumar. Aged 27, he was a resident of Kandharpur village, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. His dead body was found at a filed near the cantonment area.

The police have arrested three accused in the case. The three including Kumar’s wife, Aarti, her Facebook lover Anuj Patel and a friend of Patel, named Vivek Kumar. They have been booked under sections 201, 302, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 201 charges of causing disappearance of evidence’, Section 302 charges of murder, and Section 32 charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention. Police superintendent, Rahul Bhati, said that the accused have been sent to jail and further probe on the matter is underway.

