Widows celebrate Holi at Vrindavan’s Gopinath Temple! watch

Mumbai: In a striking symbol of social reform and renewed dignity, widows in Vrindavan celebrated Holi at the historic Gopinath Temple on March 2, 2026, defying age-old customs that once barred them from participating in festivals and public celebrations.

More than 200 widows from five different ashrams gathered at the temple courtyard, showering one another with over 1,000 kilograms of flower petals and 700 kilograms of gulaal (coloured powder). The event transformed the sacred space into a vivid display of red, pink, and yellow, symbolising joy, equality, and liberation.

Traditionally, widows in many parts of India were expected to live in isolation, dressed only in white, and excluded from festivities considered symbols of joy and celebration. The Holi event at Gopinath Temple stood in direct contrast to those practices, allowing the women to reclaim happiness, visibility, and social acceptance.

The celebration was organised by Sulabh International, which launched the “Widow Holi” initiative in 2013 as part of its broader mission to end the stigma associated with widowhood. Since then, the event has grown into a powerful annual statement of reform in the Braj region.

The temple echoed with traditional “Rasiya” songs, devotional chants of “Bansi waale ki jai”, and spontaneous dancing. Unlike the often chaotic street celebrations associated with Holi, the widow Holi at Vrindavan was marked by a calm, respectful, and inclusive atmosphere, making it one of the safest and most meaningful ways to experience the festival.

Organisers and volunteers ensured that the event remained orderly, dignified, and welcoming, reinforcing the idea that celebration and spirituality can coexist.

