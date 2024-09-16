Who will be the next Delhi CM after Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign from his post on Tuesday. Following his announcement, everyone is wondering who will be the next chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal had declared that one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister. Now, the party’s top decision-making body, Aam Adami Party, AAP Political Affairs Committee will soon decide who will take over as next Delhi after a crucial meeting at 5 pm today that is on Monday.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will submit his resignation tomorrow. Once accepted, the legislative party will elect a new leader, who will then present their claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. Bharadwaj expressed confidence in the process, noting that the MLAs are united and the chosen leader will be sworn in within a week.

He added, “The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath. I think this whole process should be completed within a week…”

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister’s official residence in the Civil Lines area.

Who will be next Delhi CM?

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, had earlier announced that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to resign and called for early elections in the capital. He emphasized he would only return as the chief minister once people give him a “certificate of honesty.”

The term of the Delhi Assembly ends on February 23 next year, with elections anticipated in early February.