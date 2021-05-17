WHO supplies 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

By WCE 9
oxygen concentrator haryana
Pic Credit:IANS

Gurugram: Amid the COVID pandemic and oxygen crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) in first phase has provided 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana on Monday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal took to twitter to express gratitude and thanked the WHO for the assistance to combat the pandemic.

According to the reports, National Profession Officer, Regional Team Leader, North India, Dr. Vishesh while assuring the Haryana CM said, “WHO stands in solidarity with the people of India in this crisis and our sympathies are with the families that have lost their loved ones”.

“WHO is supporting India to fill critical gaps in the availability of oxygen, testing kits, and hospital beds and it procured 1.2 million respirator masks (KN95), 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 424 medical beds, 128 tents for auxiliary health facilities, 1.2 million reagents and 400,000 test and swab kits to support testing capacity across states and union territories”, he added.

Haryana registered 9,676 new Covid-19 cases and 144 deaths on May 16, as per the medical bulletin.

 

You might also like
Nation

NDRF deploys 44 teams in Gujarat in anticipation of Tauktae

Nation

Chandigarh extends curfew till May 25

Nation

Rajnath Singh Unveils First Batch Of Anti-Covid Drug 2-DG By DRDO

Nation

Andhra Pradesh Extends Covid Curfew Till May End

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.