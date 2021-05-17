Gurugram: Amid the COVID pandemic and oxygen crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) in first phase has provided 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana on Monday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal took to twitter to express gratitude and thanked the WHO for the assistance to combat the pandemic.

Thanking @WHO for contributing 100 Oxygen Concentrators to assist Haryana in the fight against COVID19. #HaryanaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/xGYU5nYjYL — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) May 17, 2021

According to the reports, National Profession Officer, Regional Team Leader, North India, Dr. Vishesh while assuring the Haryana CM said, “WHO stands in solidarity with the people of India in this crisis and our sympathies are with the families that have lost their loved ones”.

“WHO is supporting India to fill critical gaps in the availability of oxygen, testing kits, and hospital beds and it procured 1.2 million respirator masks (KN95), 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 424 medical beds, 128 tents for auxiliary health facilities, 1.2 million reagents and 400,000 test and swab kits to support testing capacity across states and union territories”, he added.

Haryana registered 9,676 new Covid-19 cases and 144 deaths on May 16, as per the medical bulletin.