WHO Has Not Associated ‘Indian Variant’ With B.1.617: Health Ministry Doing This

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified on Wednesday that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with B.1.617, now classified as “Variant of Concern”.

Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organization (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an “Indian Variant”.

“These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded. This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document. In fact, the word “Indian” has not been used in its report on the matter,” it said

