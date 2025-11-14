Bihar Elections: While Mahagathbandhan trails, Tejashwi Yadav leads from Raghopur seat

Advertisement

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from the Raghopur seat with a margin of 916 votes as of 10.50 am.

According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, Tejashwi Yadav has polled 8,387 votes while BJP’s Satish Kumar is trailing behind. He has received 7,471 votes.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj’s Chanchal Kumar has just got 150 votes from Raghopur.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the halfway mark of 122, while the Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan is trailing behind as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the leads on 236 seats, the NDA was leading at 183 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s lead on 76 seats and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead in 82 constituencies. Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) was leading on 21 seats.

The BJP and the JD(U) have maintained a high conversion rate of 67 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

Mahagathbandhan was trailing behind, with a lead of just 48 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 37 seats, its allies showed an underwhelming performance as per the early leads. Congress was leading on 7 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation was leading on 4 seats – all as of 10.50 am.

Meanwhile, AIMIM is ahead in two seats.

Among prominent faces, Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were leading on the Lakhisarai and Tarapur seats, respectively. BJP’s Mangal Pandey was leading in Siwan.

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.

According to the ECI’s official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency.

The main election contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance, led by CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan. In the 2020 election, the NDA secured a majority in the assembly and won 125 seats, with Nitish Kumar again taking oath as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister, forming a government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

