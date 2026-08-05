WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Zangi, Signal being used for concealment, distribution of narcotic drugs: MHA

Advertisement

New Delhi: Organised drug trafficking syndicates are increasingly using digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Zangi, Signal and social media to coordinate the procurement, transportation, concealment and distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the queries of a Member of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Upper House that the information came to the fore during investigation of drug trafficking cases by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)– the Central agency mandated to investigate cases of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“During investigation of drug trafficking cases by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), instances of the use of digital platforms by drug traffickers have come to notice,” Rai responded to the query.

The MoS further mentioned that NCB’s investigations have revealed “use of digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Zangi, Signal and social media platforms by organised drug trafficking syndicates for coordinating procurement, transportation, concealment and distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”

Advertisement

To curb technology-enabled drug trafficking and other related criminal activities, Rai said, the government has taken various steps through NCB.

Pointing to the steps taken by the Central government to curb drug trafficking, the MoS said cyber experts have been engaged to enhance capability to investigate darknet- enabled drug trafficking and cryptocurrency-based transactions.

Besides, he said, capacity building programmes are being conducted on a regular basis in collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, for officers of NCB and other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) to strengthen capabilities in cyber-enabled narcotics investigations, digital forensics, darknet monitoring, cryptocurrency investigations and investigation of technology-enabled drug trafficking.

(Source: ANI)