What PM Modi said on Jammu and Kashmir polls results

New Delhi: The result of the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir has come. While in Haryana BJP has got complete majority, in Jammu and Kashmir JKNC got more seats than BJP.

As per reports, PM Modi said about Jammu and Kashmir election result, “I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas.”

Complementing the JKNC Modi reportedly said, “I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.”

“These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” he also said.

Also read: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini wins Ladwa seat