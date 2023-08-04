What is Ozempic, Why is its usage growing so fast

In recent news, a medication named ‘Ozempic’, has gained much attention for its potential in aiding weight loss. Ozempic stimulates insulin production and reduces glucose production in the liver, thereby effectively lowering blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetic people.

Although not primarily intended for weight loss, it has been observed that Ozempic does assist in shedding down some excess pounds when used in combination with diet and exercise.

An active compound present in Ozempic is ‘Semaglutide.’ This compound has shown to impact weight by affecting hunger Centers in the brain and slowing the process of stomach emptying. As per suggestions by expert, the medication works by activating GLP-1 and receptors throughout the body.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially approved Ozempic as an injectable medication for diabetes management. This was back in the year 2017. A higher-dose version of Ozempuc gained FDA approval for treating obesity in 2021. This fuelled its popularity worldwide.

The medication’s repute in the weight losing area was further increased when Elon Musk credited Wegovy for his healthy and fit appearance. Wegovy is a Ozempic containing drug.

Despite its potential benefits health experts caution the general public against Ozempic. They say that like any other medication, this too comes with potential risks. People seeking to try the medication for weight loss effects, should do so under the guidance of healthcare professional. They emphasize on the informed decision making while considering to take this medication.