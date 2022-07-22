What is African Swine Fever? Things You Should Know About The Unknown Disease

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages. ASF is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.

African swine fever was reported in Kerala’s Wayanad district, officials said on Friday. The case was confirmed by a laboratory in Bhopal. The samples were collected by the Animal Welfare Department from a farm at Wayanad after five pigs died here last week.

There is currently no effective vaccine against ASF which has devastating effects on pig populations and the farming economy.

The virus is highly resistant in the environment as it can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon.

Human behaviour can play an important role in spreading this disease across borders if adequate measures are not taken.

ASF is responsible for massive losses in pig populations and drastic economic consequences, has become a major crisis for the pork industry in recent years.

The disease is a great cause of concern for biodiversity and the balance of ecosystems, it not only affects the domestic farmed pigs, but also wild boars, including native breeds.

ASF continues to spread worldwide as it has reached multiple countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific, affecting both domestic and wild pigs.

African Swine Fever: Symptoms

High fever

Decreased appetite and weakness

Red/blotchy skin lesions

Diarrhea, vomiting

Coughing

Difficulty breathing

African Swine Fever: Treatment

There is no treatment or vaccine available for this disease. The only way to stop this disease is to depopulate all affected or exposed swine herds.