West Bengal women to travel free on all state-run buses from next month

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Kolkata: The West Bengal government has announced free travel for women on all state-run buses scheme which will cover all routes, short routes and long routes from June 1. This aims to enhance women’s empowerment and improving access to public transport.

The notification was released by Transport Department, it read, “”In order to enhance women’s empowerment and to improve their access to transport facilities, the Government of West Bengal has decided to implement a scheme for free transportation for women of the state in all state-run buses in West Bengal.”

To implement this mechanism, a smart card will be provided for the beneficiaries. It is going to be a digital card with a QR code. It will also include photo and name of the beneficiary. To get benefited from the mechanism one needs to submit an application to BDO/SDO.

Documents for the card issue:

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It is to be noted that all the documents must include recent photograph of the beneficiary.

Aadhar Card

Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

VB-G RAMG Job Card (Grameen Rozgar Gurantee Card)

Ayushman Bharat Health Card

Driving Licence, (vi) PAN Card

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Official Identity Card issued by Schools/Colleges/Universities

Any other ID card issued by Government of West Bengal

The notification also stated that until the card is issued, women can use cards that show their identity on the basis of any Photo ID card as mentioned above issued by the competent authority of the Government.

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