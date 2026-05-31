West Bengal: TMC Workers Stage Protest Over Alleged Attack on Abhishek Banerjee

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Asansol: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Sunday held protests in West Bengal over the alleged attack on party MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur on May 30.

This comes amid a massive political row over the incident, with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party’s leadership.

Speaking to ANI, a protesting worker said, “There is an imbalance in Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee was attacked badly. The homes of TMC leaders are also being looted.”

While speaking to reporters on the alleged attack on TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, TMC leader Madan Mitra alleged that the “attack was planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party” (BJP) because they don’t want any opposition against them.

He said, “A protest should be done across the country on this thing. This is the BJP’s plan because they don’t want any opposition against them.”

This comes after Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Terming it an “attempt to murder”, Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in the Hooghly district.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met party MP Kalyan Banerjee at his residence after he was “attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers”.

Earlier, on Saturday, TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence.

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According to the party, he was targeted with bricks, stones and eggs and suffered an injury near his eye.

In a post on X on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the support and strength, adding that the attack on him bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and “Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the Opposition”.

“Thank you, @HemantSorenJMM Ji. Your support gives me the strength to continue the fight against such intimidation and violence. Yesterday’s attack bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the opposition,” the post read.

Meanwhile, five people arrested in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee were produced before a court in Baruipur.

The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti. Earlier today, Sonarpur Police arrested them following an attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur.

A case has been registered at Sonarpur Police Station. In a statement, West Bengal Police said, “Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s incident.”

Police said all five accused are residents.

(ANI)