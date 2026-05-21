West Bengal: Repolling begins in Falta assembly constituency; votes to be counted on May 24

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South 24 Parganas: The repolling has begun across all 285 polling stations in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Thursday.

Voting, which started at 7 AM, will conclude at 6 PM today. Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 24.

The re-poll in Falta comes after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all polling stations in the Falta Constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta “on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, TMC’s Jahangir Khan announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency.

In a press conference, he said, “I am a son of Falta’s soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That’s why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21.”

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When questioned if this was a personal decision or enforced by the TMC, he responded, “I have answered many questions before. Today, what I had to say was that I have withdrawn from this contest. For the sake of the people of Falta, for the sake of Falta’s development, for the sake of maintaining peace in Falta.”

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clarified that Khan’s decision was “personal” and the call was not made by the party. In a statement, the party alleged pressure on TMC workers in Falta following post-poll violence in the state.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Falta Assembly constituency, Debangshu Panda, earlier this month, alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in parts of the constituency, including manipulation at select booths and incidents of voter intimidation.

Speaking to ANI, Panda had claimed that the party had raised objections over irregularities at several booths and affirmed that the BJP would secure a huge mandate in Falta in the repolls.

“We had petitioned for re-polling in the 150 booths where cellotape was put on the BJP symbol… They even rotated cameras in some of the booths… In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes…,” Panda said.

BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal assembly elections with a huge mandate of 207 seats and formed its first-ever government, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister.

(Source: ANI)

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