West Bengal: Repolling begins at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas

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Kolkata: Repolling is underway in 15 polling stations of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after reports of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29.

According to the Commission, repolling is being conducted at 11 booths in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm today.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the EC’s decision, adding that polling should be taken on more booths of the two assembly segments. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) blamed BJP for the incidents that led to the repolling, calling it a devious strategy to “defame” the state.

The repolling comes after BJP’s co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

On re-polling in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Despite so much strictness there, black tape was pasted on the lotus button. People did not even complain, and information about this was received in the afternoon. TMC has been doing a lot of irregularities, but this time the central force and the Election Commission were strict, due to which I can say that this time the elections were conducted fairly, people voted, they voted fearlessly, this is a big thing, so a big change is going to happen in Bengal.”

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On the day of polling, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.

“If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll,” West Bengal CEO said.

Meanwhile on West Bengal CM and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur assembly constituency, Mamata Banerjee, RLD leader Malook Nagar said she is afraid of losing, from all the exit poll results that are coming.

“Mamata Banerjee and TMC party if they say that state officials should be in the count and people of the country’s government should not be in the count. She loses in the Supreme Court and goes to the Supreme Court again, this clearly proves that she had spread a web of the state government, had made a plan on how to commit a scam… maybe she is afraid of losing, from all the exit poll results that are coming, she feels that she is afraid of losing, from all her actions it seems that she has accepted defeat,” Nagar told ANI.

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on April 29, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Security arrangements are in place at strong rooms in Howrah ahead of the counting of votes on May 4.

(Source: ANI)