West Bengal polls: CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur seat

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Bhabanipur: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination at the Survey Building from Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1,956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, as MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination for the West Bengal elections on April 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya were seen accompanying Adhikari during the process.

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Suvendu Adhikari is contesting the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls on the BJP ticket from the Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee is holding several poll rallies and is eyeing a victory in her constituency, and is showing the BJP as an outsider to Bengali culture with her “egg and fish” remarks. On several occasions, she has criticised the BJP over attacks against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states across the country.

Bhabanipur is set to witness a high-voltage clash between the two senior leaders.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.