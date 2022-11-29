West Bengal man travels 65 km with ‘trishul’ in his neck for operation

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly traveled around 65 km with ‘trishul’ in his neck for an operation in West Bengal.

One Bhaskar Ram, a resident of Kalyani, pierced his throat with a trident following an argument over trivial issues on Sunday. While Bhaskar’s sister became unconscious after seeing ‘trishul’ in his neck, he traveled to NRS Medical College in Kolkata from Kalyani (at least 65 kilometres) with the trishul, which is around 30 cm long and 150 years old, still stuck in his neck.

Doctors on duty at NRS hospital were shocked after Bhaskar arrived at the hospital at around 3 AM and informed them that he was not in any discomfort or pain.

However, the NRS Hospital officials soon formed a special team of doctors by realising the gravity of the situation. The special team was formed under the leadership of ENT doctor Pranabashish Banerjee. The other members of the team were Dr Arpita Mahanti, Sutirtha Saha and Dr Madhurima, who removed the trident from the patient’s neck within a few hours.