Kolkata: Seven tribal migrant labourers who returned from Chennai to Purulia district on Saturday last week, set an example of self-awareness by quaranting themselves on one banyan and two mango trees at outskirts of their village.

As their families dwell in single room mud huts so they thought it wise to stay away from them and protect them from the grip of this invisible danger. So none of them entered the village and decided to spend their quarantine period at the village outskirts.

Fearing elephant attack, they decided to stay on the two tree branches and hence collected seven charpayas and mosquito-nets for the purpose. After they tied those to the tree branches and have been staying there since last Monday.