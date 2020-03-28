quarantine on banyan tree

West Bengal labourers quarantine themselves on tree branches

By Durga Tripathy
12

Kolkata: Seven tribal migrant labourers who returned from Chennai to Purulia district on  Saturday last week, set an example of self-awareness by quaranting themselves on one banyan and two  mango trees at outskirts of their village.

Related News

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM…

Tata Sky Lockdown Offer: Watch 7 Days for free and pay on…

Dadi Janki, Chief of Brahma Kumaris passes away at 104

Now go live on Facebook without phone or an account

As their families dwell in single room mud huts so they thought it wise to stay away from them and protect them from the grip of this invisible danger. So none of them entered the village and decided to spend their quarantine period at the village outskirts.

Fearing elephant attack, they decided to stay on  the two tree branches and hence collected seven charpayas and mosquito-nets for the purpose.  After they tied those to the tree branches and  have been staying there since last Monday.

You might also like
Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund

Business

Tata Sky Lockdown Offer: Watch 7 Days for free and pay on 8th Day

Nation

Dadi Janki, Chief of Brahma Kumaris passes away at 104

Technology

Now go live on Facebook without phone or an account

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.