Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that West Bengal government cannot release, and is not releasing, its Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay at this critical hour.

On the basis earlier order of extension, issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid, she added.

Earlier on Friday, post a political row after CM Mamata Banerjee skipped a review meeting on cyclone Yaas called by PM Modi, the Centre initiated a transfer of Bandyopadhyay via a Department of Personnel and Training letter.

Bandyopadhyay was asked to report to North Block in New Delhi by 10 am on Monday. Banerjee appealed to the central government to withdraw the transfer order.

The 1987-batch IAS officer, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was slated to retire on May 31 after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted an extension by the Centre for working on COVID-19.

Till the last reports came in, West Bengal CS Bandyopadhyay has arrived at Nabanna to attend several meetings on cyclone relief and Covid management.