West Bengal Governor inaugurates Bengal international film festival

Kolkata: The first Bengal International Film Festival (BIFF) has been inaugurated by West Bengal Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose in presence of SRFTI director Himanshu Sekhar Khatua at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with cultural organisation ‘Bangla Abar’.

Around 10 feature films and 26 short movies will be screened from March 24-27 at the Bengal Film festival.

The four-day Bengal International Film Festival will begin with the screening of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’ and end with Mrinal Sen’s ‘Iccha Puran’.

Bengali actors such as Madhabi Mukherjee and Sabitri Chatterjee and theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta will be conferred with the lifetime achievement award during the festival.

Veteran actor Ranjit Mallick will be felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the world of cinema.

In his speech, Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose acknowledged the contribution of Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen in the development and appreciation of the movies. He also appreciated SRFTI Director Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, Bangla Abar and Department of Information and Broadcasting for conducting and taking an initiative to hold such film festival.

I would like to thank West Bengal Governor Dr Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose for inaugurating the festival. In this festival will be conferring lifetime achievement award to four personalities Madhabi Mukherjee, Sabitri Chatterjee, theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta and Ranjit Mallik. With the support of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting this festival is being conducted and SRFTI is playing a pivotal role in it. I expect lot of audience to come and join this festival, informed SRFTI Director Himanshu Khatua.

During the Kolkata International Film Festival, SRFTI Director Himanshu Khatua’s movie ‘Sunya Sharupa’, Amartya Bhattacharyya’s ‘Adieu Godard’ and Pramod Pati’s movie, Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s ‘Uttora’, ‘Bahattar Hoorain’ by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Bangladeshi film ‘Satta’ by Hasibur Reja Kallol and Bhojpuri movie ‘Naya Pata’ by Pawan Shrivastav will be screened.

The purpose of this event is to extend the splendour of the art of films to the exclusive audience who will be invited and present at the event. This event will cater the exquisite taste of the audience by presenting films from different corners across the globe.