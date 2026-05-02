West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee exudes confidence in TMC victory, says “winning by 200+ seats”

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Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday exuded confidence that the TMC will emerge victorious in the ongoing assembly elections.

Addressing the counting agents via video conferencing, she dismissed the exit poll projections and recognised them as an attempt to “manipulate the stock market.”

“We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now.”

She further accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing brutality against TMC workers and affirmed that the affected will be rewarded.

“The party in the coming days will reward those who faced the brutality of the CAPF,” she said.

Her remarks come amid ongoing repolling across two constituencies in South 24 Paraganas district after BJP’s West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the State.

The voter turnout for the repolling across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly has hit 72.5%, while the 4 booths in the Diamond Harbour Assembly recorded a turnout of 72.36%, taking the combined turnout to 72.43% till 3 PM on Saturday amid the ongoing repolling in the South 24 Paraganas district in West Bengal.

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Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process. The micro-observers are keeping a close watch on the polling, while monitoring is being done from the Kolkata Election Commission office.

Meanwhile, exit poll numbers projected an interesting tussle in West Bengal, with the BJP ahead in most of the projections.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted the BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats, and others 6-10 seats. JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat. P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress, and 2-6 for others. People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress, and 0-1 seat for Left parties. Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties, and 0-1 for others.

The previous two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies. The counting of the polls is scheduled for May 4

(ANI)