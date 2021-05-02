West Bengal Elections Results: Mamata Banerjee Wins Against Suvendu Adhikari

Calcutta: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Mamata Banerjee reportedly won against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram Assembly constituency.

Mamata Banerjee, who contested the election from Nandigram Assembly constituency for the first time, won with a margin of 1200 votes.

It is to be noted here that Mamata trailed Suvendu, who was her former right-hand man, in the early rounds of counting. But finally, she scraped past him and managed a 1,200-vote lead to clinch a victory.

Mamata Banerjee had won the Nandigram seat first time in 2011 when Suvendu Adhikari contested the election as TMC candidate. However, she decided to take the fight straight to Suvendu’s stronghold to prove a point after he switched to the BJP in December, following which most of her loyal aides had left her.

Mamata Banerjee is likely to return as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term with her party leading in over 215 seats.

