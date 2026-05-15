West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Nandigram Assembly constituency, retains Bhabanipur

Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday resigned from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, retaining the Bhabanipur seat from where he defeated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes.

In accordance with the rules, which mandate that a resignation be submitted within 14 days, Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation to the new Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Rathindra Bose.

Suvendu Adhikari contested the West Bengal election from Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Adhikari registered a comfortable victory in Nandigram, his home turf, defeating TMC’s Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9,665 votes. He also challenged Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur and secured victory by 15,105 votes, a major factor behind his selection as West Bengal Chief Minister.

Nandigram Assembly constituency will now go to bye-elections.

Advertisement

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Calling it the beginning of a new chapter for the state, Adhikari, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister, said the “Sonar Bangla” era had officially begun after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Promptly after taking charge, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state government has begun the process of transferring land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border. The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

“In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period,” Adhikari said.