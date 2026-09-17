West Bengal: Children honoured with school bags, notebooks on PM Modi’s birthday in Kolkata

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Dhakuria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across West Bengal.

The Ankur Social Welfare Trust & Amra Kojon Social Welfare Club celebrated the birthday of the Prime Minister in a traditional Bengali style.

School children, orphans, and students from the Bharat Seva Sangh participated in the birthday celebrations.

Rasgullas and special Sandesh sweets, bearing the message ‘Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji, Pradhan Sevak’ were distributed. On this occasion, the organisation gifted school bags, notebooks, and pencils to young children and honoured the students by presenting them with shawls.

Pritam Dutta, the organiser of Ankur Social Welfare Trust & Amra Kojon Social Welfare Club, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for his leadership and described him as “Captain Gen Z.”

“Modi-ji provides us with everything, often even before we ask. So, we are celebrating his birthday right here in this pavilion, bringing everyone together. That is precisely why we are here. You see, these little children came here after hearing Modi-ji’s name. We gathered the underprivileged children from this area, treated them to *rasgullas*, and distributed bags and pencils to them. We celebrated Modi-ji’s birthday in a wonderful way, as he is the captain for Gen Alpha and Gen Z,” said Pritam Dutta.

Ashmi Dutta, a student from Class 10, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and recalled her visits to Ram Mandir and Ayodhya.

“I am in Class 10, but I consider myself very lucky. I visited the Kumbh, and thanks to Modi ji, I was able to truly experience its spirit and essence. We are deeply grateful and hold him in high regard. Even back when I was very young—around Class 5 or 6—and didn’t necessarily know who the Prime Minister was, I knew Modi ji because I had visited the Ram Mandir; I was able to connect with that experience,” Dutta said.

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She continued, “I was able to experience so much. I got to see a new version of Ayodhya—something I might not have otherwise witnessed—thanks to Modi ji, and we are seeing changes in Bengal as well. I am very eager to see the transformation that is sure to come. We represent the new youth of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India); we are a driving force capable of achieving things. We see so much potential in our Prime Minister, Modi ji, and his vision; he is our captain and our national leader.”

Another student, Aahir Dutta, described PM Modi as a “down-to-earth” person.

“He is truly down-to-earth. I am telling the truth. He mingles with everyone. He is certainly doing a great deal for the underprivileged. Besides, there is nothing left for me to add; my sister has already said so much,” said Aahir Dutta.

The children described Prime Minister Modi as a ‘captain’ of Zen-G who is driving forward the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047; they view themselves as active participants in this journey and are committed to realizing the vision of their ‘Pradhan Sevak’ and captain.

These celebrations clearly reflected Bengali culture, featuring traditional events and special arrangements for children from orphanages

As part of the celebrations, a special ‘Annapurna Seva’ (food service) was organised, highlighting the Bengali tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (treating the guest as God).

(Source: ANI)