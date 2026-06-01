West Bengal cabinet expands as 35 MLAs take oath as ministers, know names

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Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari-led cabinet in West Bengal expands as 35 BJP MLAs take oath as ministers taking the total tally to 41 today.

The total number of cabinet of ministers a state assembly can have is 294.

The expansion of the cabinet comes three weeks after 55-year-old Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 9 as the BJP secured 208 seats in the 294-member assembly.

On May 9 BJP legislators Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu took oath following the Chief Minister’s oath.

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BJP legislators Swapan Dasgupta, Dudh Kumar Mondal, Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon, Gouri Shankar Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Saradwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay and Shankar Ghosh were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari government.

Party MLAs Rajesh Mahata, Indranil Khan and Malati Rava Roy took oath as MoS (independent charge).

BJP legislators Santanu Pramanik, Purnima Chakraborty, Umesh Rai, Joyel Murmu, Ashok Dinda, Anandamoy Burman, Kaushik Chowdhury, Gargi Das Ghosh, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Dibakar Gharami and Sumana Sarkar were sworn in as ministers of state.

Out of 35 ministers, 7 are female; the names are Agnimitra Paul, Moumita Biswas Misra, Gargi Das Ghosh, Sumana Sarkar, Kalita Maji, Purnima Chakraborty and Malati Rava Roy.

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