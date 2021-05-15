West Bengal Announces Lockdown From May 16, See Details

Kolkata: West Bengal government announced a complete 15 days lockdown in the state in order to curb the rise in Covid infection, informed state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The lockdown restrictions shall come into effect from May 16.

The decision has been taken after the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh coronavirus infections.

Earlier on April 30, the state government had imposed a partial lockdown in the state.

Following are some of the guidelines to be followed: