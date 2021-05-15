Kolkata: West Bengal government announced a complete 15 days lockdown in the state in order to curb the rise in Covid infection, informed state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay
The lockdown restrictions shall come into effect from May 16.
The decision has been taken after the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh coronavirus infections.
Earlier on April 30, the state government had imposed a partial lockdown in the state.
Following are some of the guidelines to be followed:
- All offices, including government and private, to remain closed except emergency services
- Intra state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons, swimming pools to remain closed
- Retail shops to remain open from 7am to 10 am
- Academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering shall be prohibited
- Not more than 50 people shall be allowed in wedding functions
- Movement of private vehicles, taxi, auto shall be suspended
- Educational institutions, including schools and colleges shall remain closed
- Parks, zoo and sanctuaries shall remain closed
- All outdoor activities, except emergency needs, shall be prohibited from 9 pm till 5 am
#BREAKING: #WestBengal govt announces complete #lockdown till May 30 amid #COVID19, w.e.f tomorrow (May 16).#westbengallockdown pic.twitter.com/cIniGomvnU
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 15, 2021
