West Bengal: In the third phase of the assembly election in West Bengal, voting is taking place for 31 seats that are all set to witness a tough fight between the ruling TMC and BJP.

In Assam, the voting is underway in 40 out of the 126 seats in the final phase and the contest will be between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led Mahajot.

All Covid-19 protocols are being maintained, the voters are told to maintain social distancing and thermal screening is being done.

According to Election Commission data, 14.62 percent polling was recorded in the first three hours of polling much on the lines of phase-1 and phase-2 polls held on March 27 and April 1.

The Hooghly district, where 7 constituencies are going for the polls, recorded the highest percentage of 17.35 percent followed by Howrah district where 15, 52 percent poll was recorded in the 8 constituencies.

As per the election officials, around 15 percent of voters have cast their ballots in the first three hours in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly polls on Tuesday, conducted in 40 constituencies amid tight security.

The polling would continue till 6 p.m. without any break as the Election Commission has extended an hour in view of the Covid-19 induced situation in Assam.

