West Bengal: 3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express derail near Nalpur station, no casualties

Howrah (West Bengal): Three coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express, including one parcel van and two coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division, railway officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to South Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

“A total of 3 coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express have derailed, including one parcel van and 2 coaches,” CPRO South-Eastern Railway said.

Further information is awaited.

(Source: ANI)

