West Asia conflict: I&B Ministry extends TRP suspension for news channels

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New-Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Ministry has directed Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPs) for News TV Channels for a further period of four weeks over sensationalism and speculative reporting related to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“According to the direction, whereas the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a Direction dated 06.03.2026 to M/s Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), a Television Rating agency, to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPS) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,” the I&B Ministry said.

The decision follows an earlier directive issued on March 6, 2026, instructing BARC to immediately suspend the release of TRP data for news broadcasters.

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The government said the decision has been taken in the public interest as the conflict situation continues.

“Direction was aimed towards curbing the display of unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content by some news genre channels amidst the West Asia conflict, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas,” the I&B said.

In 2020, the Ministry had ordered a temporary suspension of TRP ratings for news channels following allegations of data manipulation, which were investigated by the Mumbai Police and involved several broadcasters.