In a shocking incident, a daughter is seen weeping loudly as she was prevented by her mother from giving water to her Covid-19 positive father who was not allowed to enter the village due to the deadly disease.

This incident was reported from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The 50-year old victim who had worked in Vijaywada had returned to his village in Srikakulam after testing positive. However, villagers did not allow him to enter the village in view of his COVID positive status.

He was forced to stay in a thatched house near the fields outside his village.

A video was apparently shot by a villager who shot the entire video without helping his hands to them. The Video shows that the 17-year old daughter was sobbing while her mother tries to stop giving her father a bottle of water, who was afraid of her catching the infection.

The man was lying on the ground when his daughter came running and gave him water, who died shortly afterwards.

The report further suggested that the man who shot the video was heard saying that there are no hospital beds available to treat the man, The family also tested positive. He also told that the family can go to the man since they all tested positive.

The incident exposes the stigma attached to the Covid-19 infection, which has become more contagious in the second wave.

However, Andhra Pradesh reported around 20,000 cases and 71 deaths in a day. The state has logged about 11 lakh cases.