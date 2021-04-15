New-Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday imposed weekend curfew as there is a steep rise in covid cases in last few days in the national capital.

Auditoriums, malls, gyms and spas will be shut down and cinema theatres will be allowed to operate with 30% capacity.People will be not allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries will be allowed. Weekly markets will be allowed but with restrictions.

Besides, the government has asked officials to take stern action against those found flouting Covid-19 protocols. The government has also taken note of shortages of drugs at hospitals and ensures measures will be taken to ensure adequate supply chain of required drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

There is no shortage of COVID-19 beds in Delhi hospitals, according to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available” Kejriwal said. He added that people attending weddings in Delhi to be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the proposal to impose a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.