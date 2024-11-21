Wedding robbery gang busted in Madhya Pradesh, 4 arrested

New Delhi: In a wedding robbery gang bust in Madhya Pradesh, as many as four people have been arrested said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the gang used to loot regularly at weddings. The Crime Branch DCP Vikram Singh informed about the development and said that as many as five people have been arrested.

The DCP further informed that, a Rajgarh based gang has been busted. The gang used to lift bags from marriage functions. A group of four to five people committed the crime in which two people would go inside and lift the bag and hand it over to other members, who then took it to Rajgarh.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.