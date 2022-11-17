Wearing mask on flights is no longer compulsory, says Ministry

New-Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry has lifted the use of masks during air travel, but passengers should use them while travelling in flight that is domestic and international. The announcement was made as Covid-19 cases in the country has started decreasing.

The in-flight announcement about the wearing of face mask will not mention any fine or penalty for not wearing a face mask. “The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” stated the order.

As of now, the use of masks while travelling on flights was mandatory and the government has also removed the penalty for not wearing mask during travelling in flight.

Till now, India on Thursday recorded 635 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,67,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data.