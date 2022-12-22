Wear masks in public places, avoid travelling abroad: IMA

New-Delhi: Amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries around the world, the India Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday issued an advisory to contain the spread of the virus.

As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new coronavirus cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil.

India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant — BF.7.

The IMA appealed to the government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

Indian Medical Association has issued advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary steps in case Covid-19 outbreak in those areas.

As of now, the situation is not alarming, so there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending Covid-19 outbreak.

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

“The Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures,” it said.

Letter: