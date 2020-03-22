We need to increase our testing facilities: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saluted the medical fraternity for working hard and with compassion at a time when the nation faces coronavirus, adding there is a need for more testing facilities in the country.

“I salute all the docs, nurses and other members of medical fraternity who are working so hard and wid (with) compassion. The whole country is proud of u (you),” the Chief Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he said we need to increase our testing facilities “substantially, just like Korea is doing”.

The total cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 300-mark, with four deaths so far.

IANS