Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo: IANS)

We need to increase our testing facilities: Kejriwal

By IANS

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saluted the medical fraternity for working hard and with compassion at a time when the nation faces coronavirus, adding there is a need for more testing facilities in the country.

“I salute all the docs, nurses and other members of medical fraternity who are working so hard and wid (with) compassion. The whole country is proud of u (you),” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Related News

Hospital asks Kanika to behave like a patient

COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss…

Priyanka Gandhi shows how to wash hands properly

Fight coronavirus like Yuvraj-Kaif 2002 stand, says PM Modi…

In another tweet, he said we need to increase our testing facilities “substantially, just like Korea is doing”.

The total cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 300-mark, with four deaths so far.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

Hospital asks Kanika to behave like a patient

Nation

COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ returns

Nation

Priyanka Gandhi shows how to wash hands properly

Sports

Fight coronavirus like Yuvraj-Kaif 2002 stand, says PM Modi to nation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.