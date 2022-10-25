We are proud of him: Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy wished Rishi Sunak on being appointed as the UK prime minister.

By IANS 0
Rishi Sunak
Photo Credit: IANS

Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy wished Rishi Sunak on being appointed as the UK prime minister.

Reacting to son-in-law Sunak’s victory, Murthy on Tuesday said that “he was proud of him and wished him success”.

“Congratulations to Rishi. We are confident that he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak’s elevation.

Bommai said the Britishers ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.

“Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” he said.

You might also like
Nation

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases

Nation

Watch solar eclipse from hilltop in Jaipur today via ‘astro night sky…

Nation

Cyclone Sitrang makes landfall in Bangladesh, 9 killed

Nation

Pune court bars female lawyers from ‘arranging’ hair in courtroom,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.