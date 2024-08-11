Wayanad landslide: Two more body parts recovered in Kanthanpara

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more body parts were recovered in the Kanthanpara area of Wayanad on Sunday following extensive search operations.

Search operations were carried out by a 30-member team deployed in Soochipara and Kanthanpara areas, considered to be difficult terrains.

However, due to adverse weather conditions, the search operations have been temporarily suspended.

A massive search was held in six zones including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Punchirimattam and the village office premises.

Kerala Police, Kerala State Fire and Rescue personnel, volunteers of various service and youth outfits and locals were part of the search operations. They were also supported by hundreds of civil volunteers including women.

At least 413 people lost their lives and 152 are still missing after the massive landslides hit Wayanad district of Kerala during the early hours of July 30.

The Bailey Bridge, constructed by the Indian Army, is proving a boon to the locals and those involved in the relief and rescue mission.

Authorities also allowed people, who registered for the work before 9 a.m. on Sunday, to join the search operation.

The administration has also included the relatives and survivors in the search team to assist the rescue workers in identifying the places.

Cadaver dogs are part of these rescue teams.

Officials said that excavators were also used to remove the debris to search for the bodies after Cavadar dogs traced the spot.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the relatives are being made part of the search operations to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also visited the landslide-hit Wayanad and assured that the Central government will “spare no effort” in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as “nature displaying its furious form.”