Water level in Yamuna crosses danger mark again in Delhi after fresh spate of rains

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi increased and crossed the danger mark, and reached to 205.60 today.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan
Yamuna water level drops
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna River decreased on Wednesday morning, went below the danger mark, and reached to 205.25.

Yesterday, around 3 p.m., the water level was recorded at 205.26 metres.

An official stated, “The forecast says that Yamuna is expected to go down below the danger level later in the night.” With the Yamuna receding, state organisations are attempting to bring normalcy to the affected areas.

In a relief to the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the second affected water treatment plant at Chandrawal has been restarted. The Okhla plant was operationalized on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted rainfall in Delhi and several parts of the national capital region on Tuesday.

As the situation is gradually getting normal in Delhi, the state government has lifted the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital, effective today.

According to the latest report by ANI, the water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark and touched 205.60 meters by 9 a.m. today.

