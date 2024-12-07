WATCH: You can travel from Mumbai to Pune in just 25 minutes with the new Hyperloop trains of Indian Railways

The distance between Mumbai to Pune is 410 kms. This would take nothing less than three to four hours. But imagine covering the kilometres in less than 30 minutes. Only Doraemon’s bamboo copter could make it happen in that time span. In a recent post Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared a video of India’s first Hyperloop track, that can turn the impossible feat to reality.

Posting on micro-blogging site, X, he announced that,” Bharat’s first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed.” The Indian Railways is already gearing up for a test run of the bleeding-edge Hyperloop train set to run on India’s first 410-km long Hyperloop track.

The Hyperloop train is in reality a high-speed transportation system for both passengers and freight. It runs on a pod with magnetic technology, in which a tube is laid where the bogey runs on high speed. The frictionless motion of the tube elevates the speed up to 1200 kmph. However, the maximum speed of the Indian Railways’ Hyperloop system will be maintained at 600 km/hr.

In a pilot basis, only 410 meters track has been laid on which the test run will be soon conducted. This Hyperloop train will minimise travel times by kilometres and duration. Expected to run faster than bullet trains, it can cover the distance between Pune and Mumbai in a mere 25 minutes.

Running at speeds of 360 kmph, the trains functional now take around three to fours hours to cover the distance. Once functional the Hyperloop trains will prove to be faster than airplanes in covering the distance.

First introduced by SpaceX giant Elon Musk in 2013, he talked about covering the distance from Los Angeles to San Francisco in minutes.

You can watch the video here: