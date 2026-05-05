Watch: Women Run Over by Train at Bakhtiyarpur Station, Bihar While Crossing Tracks

CCTV footage from the station shows that the two women are trying to cross the track instead of using the foot overbridge.

By Himanshu
Women Run Over by Train at Bakhtiyarpur Station
Photo: X

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In a tragic incident in Bihar’s Bakhtiyarpur, two women died yesterday after being hit by the Farakka Express at the Bakhtiyarpur Railway Station while attempting to cross the tracks.

CCTV footage from the station shows that the two women are trying to cross the track instead of using the foot overbridge.

Also, a man assisting the women across the tracks. He managed to escape, but both women were caught in the path of the high-speed train and reportedly died on the spot.

The video of the incident, posted by user Ghar Ke Kalesh on X, shows the moments leading up to the accident.

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Watch the video here:

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