Watch: Woman toll plaza employee brutally thrashed for demanding payment

Greater Noida: A woman toll plaza employee was brutally thrashed by a lady for demanding payment in Greater Noida of Delhi. The incident took place at the Luharli toll plaza of the Greater Noida.

In the footage of one of the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza, it can be seen that the on-duty woman toll plaza employee sitting inside her cabin. In the meantime, a woman entered the cabin and assaulted her. She also can be seen brutally thrashing the woman toll plaza employee.

According to reports, the woman thrashed the female toll plaza employee for asking her the the toll payment and ID.

Soon, three men including another male employee of the toll plaza came to her rescue. However, the woman allegedly broke the barricade and signaled the driver to proceed.

Later, a complaint was filed by the woman toll plaza employee at the Dadri police station based on which the woman was arrested.

Meanwhile, the video of the woman toll plaza employee being thrashed in Greater Noida is doing rounds on the social media platforms.

Greater Noida: Woman toll plaza employee brutally thrashed for demanding payment, video goes viral.#ViralVideo #TollPlaza #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/o2IpX9Pmtp — Jyoti Parkash Daloutra (@daloutra32763) July 17, 2023

Several Twitter users expressed their annoyance over the incident and demanded stricter action against the attacker. “She should be charged in murder attempt.. keep that bitchh in jail without bail and parole. UP police we believe in you,” said a user.

“Women are not giving respect to Women, this should not be tolerated, she is to be punished so that she doesn’t repeat this with any other women. @Uppolice kindly look into this,” another Twitter user wrote.