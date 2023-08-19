Watch: Woman exposes elderly man who took indecent photos of air hostess

New-Delhi: A passenger flying on a Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight has been accused of harassing a woman flight attendant.The incident came to light after a blogger posted a video on her social media account.

“On SpiceJet flight 157 (Delhi-Mumbai), our seat was A and B, and on C sat an elderly man who did a deplorable act. The man was trying to record a video of the underpants of a flight attendant while she was serving him,” said the blogger.

The blogger warned the flight attendant, she immediately informed that she felt like someone was taking pictures up her skirt. Later, photos of the attendant’s leg, her underpants were found on his phone.

Manvi, a passenger caught another male passenger clicking photos of underpant of the flight crew, in #SpiceJet flight from #Delhi to #Mumbai. A male passenger caught clicking photo of underpant of the airline crew when his phone was checked after suspicion. A spokesperson for… pic.twitter.com/PRt6TQwPcm — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 18, 2023

A spokesperson for the airline said, “A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2 was found clicking pictures of cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off.”

“The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology,” the statement said.