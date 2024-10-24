WATCH: Water tank collapse in Maharashtra, 3 dead and 7 critical

Chinchwad (Maharashtra): In a shocking and tragic incident as many as three labourers have died and seven others have been injured after a water tank collapsed.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra in the morning hours of Thursday. In the incident, as many as three people have died on the spot and as many seven people have been critically injured.

Reports further said that the labourers died after a portion of the water tank collapsed all of a sudden. The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and started rescue operations. An investigation in this regard is underway. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

WATCH THE VISIUALS HERE: