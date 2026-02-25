Watch: Visitors stealing flowers, pots from Noida Flower Festival; sparks outrage

Advertisement

Noida: The 38th Noida Flower Festival 2026, also known as Vasant Utsav in Shivalik Park at Sector 33A, ended on a controversial note on February 22, 2026, after several visitors were caught on camera taking flowers, potted plants, and decorative vegetation out of the exhibition.

The four-day festival organised by the horticulture department of the Noida Authority was held between 19 February and 22 February and included a wide variety of floral exhibitions, decorative plants, and themed installations. Entry was free, and thousands of people representing the entire National Capital Region (NCR) were present at the show.

Nonetheless, in videos that have since gone viral on the internet, visitors in groups may be shown plucking flowers off the ornamental arrangement and then stealing plant pots from the venue. Certain videos depict individuals passing through the points of exit carrying plants, whereas others are seen to defend them whenever they are challenged about their actions.

In one of the clips, a person films a group of people pulling flowers and putting them in bags, remarking that the group looked very “educated” but had no simple civil sense, which many social media users agree with.

The viral posts caused an online backlash as users marked the behaviour as being disrespectful to the property and a lack of respect to the effort that was put in making the festival happen.

The organisers advised security personnel to patrol the showcased exhibits, although they admitted that it was hard to put a check on such behaviour, particularly at the busiest times. The event has brought a social media debate concerning the behavior of the people at community festivals.

In spite of the controversy, the Noida Flower Festival attracted thousands of participants during its four days of existence, where the visitors enjoyed the flower varieties and creative horticultural exhibits to honor nature and spring.

