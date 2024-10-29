WATCH: Viral video of Indian train toilets goes viral, netizens give mixed reactions

Indian train toilets are generally a much talked about topic among travelers. However recently the video of an Indian train toilet has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, however netizens have reacted in various ways to the post shared by a foreign travel blogger.

A foreign travel blogger going by the name ‘Irina Moreno’ (irinamoreno_travelstories) has shared a video on Instagram. She described the sad state of a western style toilet on a 2nd class compartment of an Indian train and wrote, “Western toilet on train in India, 2nd class. Train # 12991”

However, netizens have reacted to this video in the most unexpected way. Here are a few of the reactions that have become viral along with the video:

“Poor foreigners, please come with budget not hopes 🫥” wrote a user going by the name of ‘lavishvats’.

Another user by the name of ‘aashutosh.xyz’ commented “In 70 rupees she wants oberoi’s facilities 💀”

‘aaraynsh’ another user went on to explain patiently and said, “This is a second-class ticket that costs barely 100-120 INR, which is approximately 2 USD, for a journey from Udaipur to Jaipur! You wouldn’t even get a pizza topping for that price. Even the Indian middle class avoids traveling in this class. Increase your budget and travel safely in a neat and clean environment! This does not reflect a typical train washroom in India.”

“The girl is clever, she knew how to get attention algorithm and insta reach. Bring hate for Indians _ a perfect mantra to get viral😂” said a user called ‘iamrajeshparihar’ on the Indian train toilet video

While most comments opposed the post and criticized the video saying it is low cost travel hence the bad facilities, many others supported the lady and wrote:

An Insta user by the name of ‘shaankagyaan’ wrote, “People who are commenting what to except from a 2nd class .. so you expect this as a 2nd class washroom abd wouldnt expect a proper maintainance or a cleaner one !! come on everyone does deserve the basics .. take the complaint as a feedback and learn to improve rather than asking to increase a budget.”

Another user ‘safar_youtube’ wrote, “Rail mantri to Instagram per rail banata hai🥲”

‘yogendra_patidar_’ said, “This is a matter of shame for Indians”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: