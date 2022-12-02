Watch viral video of bus crashes into vehicles as driver dies due to heart attack in MP

Nation
By Subadh Nayak 0
bus crashes into vehicles as driver dies due to heart attack
Photo Credit: Twitter/@ManojSharmaBpl

Jabalpur: In an unfortunate incident, a metro passenger bus crashed into several vehicles after its driver died following a massive heart attack in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh.

In the shocking CCTV footage which has been posted on the Twitter page of journalist Manoj Sharma, it can be seen that a moving metro bus ramming into vehicles waiting at a traffic signal in Jabalpur.

The mishap took place as the driver of the bus, unfortunately, suffered a massive heart attack while driving and died on the spot. Six people were injured in the accident.

Related News

Accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway leaves 48 vehicles…

Heart-wrenching! Men hang dog to death in Ghaziabad, video…

Caught on camera: Drunk girls brutally thrash woman with…

Watch viral video: Firecrackers burst from moving car

The local police officials took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, said sources adding that the body of the bus driver was sent for postmortem.

According to reports, the bus was on its way to Ranital.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.