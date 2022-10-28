Watch viral video: Firecrackers burst from moving car

Gurugram: A scary video purportedly showing firecrackers being burst from a moving car in Gurugram has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to police, the video was shot on Diwali night (October 24) and uploaded on Instagram, following which it went viral. In the video, it can be seen that firecrackers are being burst in a moving car from a box kept on top of its boot at the posh DLF area, during Diwali celebrations on Monday.

Watch the viral video here:

The police, in connection to the matter, initiated a probe after the video went viral on social media and arrested three persons from the Sikenderpur area of Gurugram today. The arrestees have been identified as Nakul (26), Jatin (27) and Krishna (22).

“The trio has confessed their crime. The video was recorded by Krishna who, in his BMW car, was following the Hyundai Verna car driven by Jatin. Jatin later posted the video on Instagram. Both the cars and one mobile phone used in carrying out the crime have been recovered from their possession. The case is under investigation,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case under various sections of the IPC was filed at the DLF phase-3 police station.